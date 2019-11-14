Menu
Police are investigating after a device exploded in a man’s hand this morning.
News

Device explodes in man’s hand outside Coast church

by Chris McMahon
14th Nov 2019 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been injured after a small explosive device blew up in his hand when he picked it up while out walking his dog this morning.

Emergency services rushed to Edmund Rice Dr in Ashmore, out the front of Mary Immaculate Church, about 9.35am this morning after reports of an explosion.

Police have said the device was not a pipe bomb.
It's understood a man was out walking his dog when he noticed an unknown device on the side of the road and picked it up.

It's believed to have gone off in his hand, causing superficial burns.

Paramedics treated the man for minor injuries to his abdomen and hip. He declined to be transported to hospital.

Police have ruled out a pipe bomb as the device and investigations continue into what it is and where it came from.

The church has also been ruled out as a target.

It's understood the Explosive Ordnance Response Team (EORT) was called to deem the device safe and have declared the object inert.

Aquinas College across the road from where the device exploded was not locked down at any time.

If you have any information that can assist police contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

