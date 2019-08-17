Devils use hell-fire to burn Cutters' 2019 dreams

The Mackay Cutters were defeated by Norths Devils at BB Print Stadium on their final home game of the year.

The Mackay Cutters' final home crowd of the season went home silently after watching a 10-32 pelting from Norths Devils.

The home side showed promise in the first half and kept the Devils at bay for the first ten; until Brandon Lee manoeuvred past a flat footed Mackay side.

Pauli Byrnes almost got even with a break down the middle but was stopped centre meters from the try line, losing the ball in the process.

The Cutters never saw the second coming when a bomb on the fifth tackle bounced right into Herbie Farnwoth's clutches and he paced over the line uncontested on the left flank.

An uneventful second half proceeded as both sides struggled to complete their sets because of a string of knock-ons and dropped balls.

A minute until half time Farnworth looked like he would double up on his tries after Henry Penn sent a skimmer toward the stripe. Debutant Augustus Rangihuna defused that when he dragged Farnworth off the field.

The Cutters still seemed to have a chance with a 16-10 score at half time.

The second half was where Mackay's slim chances of qualifying for finals were dashed when a red hot Jordan Riki thundered through a flat-footed Cutters to further their lead.

Ethan Bullemor, Connor Broadhurst, Jack Ahern,all helped build their lead further from the Cutters' grasp.

The Cutters showed they would not go out quietly and gave two strong tries in the final five minutes of play.

Sheldon Bobart's dash from the 20 metre mark to the try line in the last five gave the Mackay audience a reason to cheer, but it was too little too late.

Jack Brock gave the Cutters their second just two minutes after Bobbert's success.