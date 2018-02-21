Dewis returns a bronze medallist

SWIMMING: Whitsunday Swimming Club member Jacob Dewis swam the race of his life on the weekend when he bagged a bronze medal at the 2018 Queensland Sprint Championships at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

Jacob swam a time of 30.49 seconds in the 12-year-old 50 metre butterfly final.

He entered the meet seeded 14th in this event and Jacob swam a personal best time in his heat, rocketing him into the finals as fifth fastest.

Dewis was quietly confident he could go even faster; but he even amazed himself with how fast he did swim in the final.

For this outstanding young sportsman, it was his second final of the meet, making the 12 yrs 50m freestyle final earlier that day, where he placed ninth overall in Queensland with a time of 28.75 sec.

Jacob also swam well in the 12yrs backstroke taking 1.87secs off his previous time.

Emily Vique, 11, also swam extremely well her second State Championships, smashing her 50m backstroke time by 1.99 secs.

Emily also took 1.05 sec off her 50m freestyle time placing her 17th in Queensland in a very completive age group. She also swam personal best times in the 11 years 50m butterfly in a super quick time 36.42 sec and the 50m breaststroke in a time of 44.76 sec.

Kate McDonald, 13, proved she can match it with the best swimmers in Queensland placing 16th in the 13 yrs breaststroke in a time of 37.25 secs and 18th in the Open 50m breaststroke.

She also took 1.34 secs off her 50m butterfly time, 0.42 secs off her freestyle and 0.93 secs off her 50m backstroke placing her 17th in this event.

Coach Jacinta was very proud of how well her three young swimmers performed at the championships.

She was impressed with the amount of personal best times they performed and their focus on technique and skills with outstanding outcomes.

'It was amazing to see Jacob shine in his races, making two finals and fighting for his bronze medal, neck and neck for the last 10m of his race!' Jacinta explained.

'It was an honour to take these swimmers to compete at a State level meet, their hard work in training is really paying off and it is a special feeling when they achieve so well at such a high level.'