Diamond Sky book signing a hit

SHE has always had a strong connection with the Whitsundays.
Returning year after year to bask in the tropical sunshine onboard a bare boat, author Annie Seaton was back in the Whitsundays last week signing copies of her new book.
A big crowd gathered at the Island Getaway Caravan Park to meet Ms Seaton and have their copy of Diamond Sky autographed.
While they were there some grabbed a barbecue snag cooked up by members of Sailability Whitsundays to help the organisation garner much-needed funds.
"We have always been very interested in sailing and supporting children with disabilities,” Ms Seaton said.
"We have a niece with Down syndrome so we have always had a special connection with special children.”
Diamond Sky is the third book in an Australian romance series and is set in a fictional mining town in Western Australia.
"They are all standalone books, but the common thread is three sisters who experienced a tragedy 10 years earlier,” she said.
"The book is about their healing and growth through adversity.”
