Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cooby Dam.
Cooby Dam. Contributed
Council News

Diarrhoea risk: Why Darling Downs dams are closing

19th Mar 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 5:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA Regional Council has closed Cooby Dam until further notice.

Toowoomba Regional Council water and waste general manager Damian Platts said the council officers detected high levels of Saxitoxin, which if ingested may cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and possible diarrhea.

"Council will close entry gates to Loveday Cove, and the Cooby Dam wall picnic areas and signage will be put in place indicating the closure of areas to the public until further notice," Mr Platts said.

Mr Platts said the test results meant the council had closed the facility as a safety precaution.

"Council will conduct its regular testing regime to determine when the dam can re-open," Mr Platts said.

"The toxin represents no risk to drinking water supplies as the water treatment, and disinfection process removes them.

"Council monitors the three dams weekly for algae and numerous microbiological parameters including E.coli. We also test chemical parameters such as iron, manganese, alkalinity, hardness, ammonia, nitrate, colour, turbidity and phosphate.

"The treatment process is also closely monitored (daily). When the water leaves the treatment plant, we conduct tests in the distribution system under our Drinking Water Quality Management Plans.

"These plans line up with the Water Supply (Safety and Reliability) Act 2008.

"Even if we are not using a particular dam, but a test shows that levels are too high for primary contact (swimming) or secondary contact (boating) we inform Council's Parks and Recreation Services branch about closing a facility to the public."

Lake Perseverance and Lake Cressbrook also remain closed to the public.

More Stories

cooby dam health risk toowoomba dam toowoomba regional council waterways
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State Government need to ‘think outside the box’

        premium_icon State Government need to ‘think outside the box’

        News Breaks in rent payment and car rego were among ideas to help ease pressure from Prossie businesses in the face of COVID-19.

        • 19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        QCWA Collinsville’s heartwarming donation

        premium_icon QCWA Collinsville’s heartwarming donation

        News Kindness does still exist, and the ladies from Collinsville’s QCWA are showing us...

        • 19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        Ten non-coronavirus Whitsunday stories you may have missed

        Ten non-coronavirus Whitsunday stories you may have missed

        News There’s been a lot of news this week, and not all of it has been about COVID-19

        Airline cuts all flights to Mackay, Hamilton Island

        premium_icon Airline cuts all flights to Mackay, Hamilton Island

        Breaking Flights to and from Mackay slashed as airlines move to cut costs in the wake of...