Dicko hangs up PCYC hat after an epic run

AFTER many years of service, the much loved PCYC branch manager Sergeant John Dickinson is calling it quits.

In recognition of his service to the Whitsunday community a big farewell bash will be hosted by the Reef Gateway Hotel next Saturday.

From noon the community is invited to raise a glass to Dicko to show gratitude and thanks for everything he has done in the service of the Queensland Police Service and the Whitsunday PCYC.

Ron Petterson said the event at the Reef Gateway Hotel was a chance to acknowledge the man who who had been with the Whitsunday PCYC for 15 years and was there when the key was first turned at the Jubilee Pocket facility.

"I wrote on my Facebook, the name Sgt John is synonymous with the PCYC,” he said. "For 15 years he has worked there he has done so much for the youth of the Whitsundays.

"You would be hard pressed to meet anyone that has not had some involvement with Sgt John.

"This event is a great opportunity for the community to thank a man who has had a great impact on the region.

"And I don't think it will be long before we see him back doing something else for the community, that is just the man he is.

"I am fortunate to work with him but he is also a good mate and I personally think the youth of the Whitsundays are better for having him at the helm of the PCYC for the last 15 years,” Mr Petterson said.