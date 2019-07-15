Did you see the visitor in Mackay skies last night?

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module. NASA

SKYWATCHERS and Astronomers alike were delighted last night as the International Space Station passed over Mackay.

The six astronauts on board were travelling over 27,500 kilometres per hour when they were seen by keen hobbyists from the Mackay Sky Watchers and Astronomers group.

Members of the Facebook page commented about how clear the view was.

"Seen it. Pretty cool," wrote one user.

"Had a fantastic view from Crediton last night," said another.

For the uninitiated, the light visible from the ISS comes from rays of setting sunlight hitting the solar panels and main structures.

Sky watchers who missed out on last night's viewing are still in luck, with the International Space Station making multiple appearances in the next month

On Tuesday July 16 at 6.26pm, the ISS will be visible for two minutes at 20 degrees above north north west and will disappear 11 degrees above north.

On Sunday, July 21 at 6.02am, the ISS will be visible for six minutes at 11 degrees above north west.

The station will be visible again on Monday July 22 at 5.13am for four minutes. It will appear 11 degrees above north and will disappear 23 degrees above east north east.

On Tuesday July 23 at 4.26am, the ISS will be visible for less then a minute at 10 degrees above north east, and later that morning at 6am the station will be visible for six minutes at 11 degrees above west northwest.

Wondering what to look for? NASA says the International Space Station could look like a fast-moving plane or very bright star moving across the sky. The ISS flies at over 28,163km/h.

