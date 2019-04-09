Didgeridoo's and don'ts with expert Gary Cannell

JAMMIN': Gettin' Didgee With It played at KC's Bar and Grill on Sunday.

Claudia Alp

THERE'S no sound that rings truer of Australian patriotism than that of the didgeridoo and on Sunday, Whitsunday locals were able to get up and give it a go.

Australian musos Dave Ryan and Gary Cannell, aka Gettin' Didgee With It, brought the sounds of the outback to KC's Bar and Grill featuring four new tracks.

But they also hosted a didgeridoo competition giving young and old a go at playing the traditional instrument.

Marc Drosd

Vocalist and guitarist Mr Ryan said the duo had their own niche when it came to their Aussie style.

"People are looking for something a bit different. It's patriotic too,” he said.

"There's a lot of musos here (in the Whitsundays) so we stick with what we do. We're a little bit different and that's our little niche.”

Gettin' Didgee With It has played at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music and opened for the Twenty-One Party Bands in Paradise event at Cape Gloucester resort on March 1.

Sonny Baker, 6

Mr Ryan, from Dingo Beach, and Mr Cannell, from Jubilee Pocket, often perform original pieces inspired by local places, including one called Dingo Beach Road which they performed on Sunday. Didgeridoo, kick drum, harmonica and tambourine player Mr Cannell was taught to play didgeridoo by an indigenous Elder at the age of five. He said he brought the colour and the beat to the duo, taking about 180-190 breaths per minute on his fastest pieces. Mr Ryan said he didn't know how his friend did it.

"It's amazing. I don't play didgerdioo because he's so damn good that I don't worry about it. I stick to what I know because that's what makes us tick,” he said.

Josh Brookes

When it came to didgeridoos and don'ts, Mr Cannell had some sound words of advice.

"It's probably good to have a few wines or beers to relax before you start, not for the children of course,” he said,

"Do a good warm up, just like blowing raspberries, and breathe through your nose.

"If you're breathing that fast, you can get head spins. I can only do it for 30 seconds or I'll pass out. That's why the songs they play traditionally are very short. Don't play with a cold, you'll pass out.”