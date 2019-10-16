Die-hard Raiders fan tips his way to grand final

TOP TIPPER: Celebrating the success of the Whitsunday Times Local Gurus Football Tipping competition are (from left) Whitsunday Times media sales support Cassie Jewson, media sales consultant Pesi Wadia, winner Chris Banyoung, Whitsunday Times regional manager Stephen Darwen and editor Elyse Wurm.

FOR Chris Bunyoung, going to watch his team play in the NRL grand final was a dream come true.

It had been 24 long years since his team, the Canberra Raiders, last won a premiership, so to be able to go to the grand final at Sydney's ANZ Stadium was an emotional experience for the long-time Raiders supporter.

The Fairbairn Bakery owner won tickets to the grand final as part of a Sydney package after tipping the most winners in this year's Whitsunday Times Local Gurus Footy Tipping Competition.

After making 123 correct tips, he finished two clear of Whitsunday Vogue Interiors' Zach Hoffman to claim the winner's prize worth more than $6000.

Enjoying themselves at the Whitsunday Times Local Gurus Football Tipping competition finale are (from left) Lindsay Altmann, Craig Bradley, Jason Mansfield, Faye McPherson, Whitsunday Times media sales representative Pesi Wadia, Michael Kavanagh, Chris Bunyoung and Kelly Bunyoung. Monique Preston

Mr Bunyoung said the fact his team did so well this year was probably part of the reason he excelled in the tipping competition.

"Usually I follow my heart a bit too much (with my tips),” he said.

However, he admitted he didn't always tip his team to take the wins throughout the season, opting for their opponents four or five times.

"Sometimes you've got to be smart about it,” he said.

Whitsunday Times Local Gurus Footy Tipping competition winner and devoted Canberra Raiders fan Chris Bunyoung won a trip to the NRL grand final for winning this year's competition. Monique Preston

Mr Bunyoung took his wife Kelly with him on his winning tip that included accommodation in Sydney, a river cruise to the grand final with former NRL players and the grand final tickets themselves.

Mr Bunyoung said it was an "unbelievable” experience.

"I did shed a tear,” he said.

"It was a dream come true. Every year I hope for it (the Raiders to make the final), and I got to go.”

Whitsunday Times Local Gurus Footy Tipping Competition winner Chris Bunyoung and wife Kelly Bunyoung in Sydney as part of this year's prize. Contributed

This was not the first year Mr Bunyoung has won the Times tipping competition, in fact he has won it three out of the six years he has entered.

It is a hobby he enjoys.

"It's the main thing of my week,” he said.

"Every Thursday morning I run out and grab the paper and look at the tips.”