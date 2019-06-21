Diehard footy fans take team spirit to the grave

COFFIN sales have unofficially determined the Far North's favourite NRL teams. No prizes for guessing the top two but the third may come as a surprise.

Most supporters farewelled in an NRL-themed coffin wanted the Brisbane Broncos option, but the North Queensland Cowboys was the second most popular choice and the Parramatta Eels rounded out the top three.

Cairns Funeral Directors co-owner David Fletcher said the company stocked both Cowboys and Broncos coffins and in total sold about 40 NRL-branded coffins a year.

The Cowboys are the second-most popular NRL-themed coffin in the Far North. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"We can get the full range of the NRL and AFL but there seems to be more Broncos supporters than even the Cowboys," he said.

"They are a little more expensive than a normal coffin made in that shape because the NRL take 500 bucks for using their logo."

Being buried in a coffin emblazoned with your favourite team colours will set you back $2750.

The company has a weekly truck that deliver caskets but can get them in a hurry via plane if needed.

"We pride ourselves on having the best range of coffins in town," he said.

Kuranda is apparently home to a large Parramatta Eels supporter base. Picture: Jonathan Ng



Mr Fletcher said footy coffins were hugely popular with indigenous people and he found there was a big Parramatta Eels supporter base in Kuranda.

Mr Fletcher said normally fans went in and selected their preferred casket and funeral service rather than a coffin being chosen for them by relatives.

"We do offer a basic coffin with our price but if they want to upgrade and get a different coffin we take them into the coffin display room and they can choose their footy coffin," he said.

Broncos' coffin sales last year totalled 25 to the Cowboys' 12 and the Eels' four, Mr Fletcher said.