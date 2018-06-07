Dig in to The Taste

SWEET SOUNDS: The Taste will headline the Airlie Beach Originals on June 9 at Magnums Hotel.

SWEET SOUNDS: The Taste will headline the Airlie Beach Originals on June 9 at Magnums Hotel. Ewan Cutler

LOCK in the Airlie Beach Originals gig at Magnums Hotel this Saturday.

Airlie Beach Festival Of Music in partnership with the crew at Magnums Hotel proudly presents another live original showcase featuring The Taste, David Flower music, Jolly Jingo, Rebelquin, Overthrow New York, Ash and the crazy crew from the Gypsysoldiers.

Headliners for this months gig will be the irrepressible seven piece funk/rock/hip hop act from Cairns, the one and only, The Taste.

A dynamic, fun and fresh musical ensemble have been thrilling audiences with a buffet of styles for the past three years.

The Taste is rapidly building a loyal following down the East Coast and all across North Queensland and will be bringing the vibe when they hit Magnums on Saturday.

Critics have described The Taste's sound as pineapple and rum thrown in a blender”.

These guys are not to be missed and coupled with festival faves Gypsysoldiers and Dave Flowers Saturday is shaping up to be epic.

The music kicks off at 2pm and festival fans can get in a draw to win a ticket to the Airlie Beach Festival Of Music coming to Airlie Beach in August.

