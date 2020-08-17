Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bowen RSL members Ian Bunn and Tek Burrell with vice-president Michael Deckert. Photo: Contributed
Bowen RSL members Ian Bunn and Tek Burrell with vice-president Michael Deckert. Photo: Contributed
News

Diggers lost in Vietnam War to be honoured at Bowen service

Elyse Wurm
17th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUR Bowen residents who served their country in the Vietnam War did not make it home but their legacy will be remembered at a special service.

In honour of Vietnam Veterans’ Day, Bowen RSL is hosting a commemorative service on Tuesday to give the community a chance to pay its respects to those who served Australia.

Bowen RSL sub-branch president John Eyles said Vietnam Veterans’ Day was an important day for Bowen.

“At least we can have a ceremony, we couldn’t have a ceremony for Anzac Day,” Mr Eyles said.

“This is a big day for Bowen when you’ve got four people who were killed in Vietnam.”

More stories:

Muddies crawl up ladder after physical match

Veterans honour and remember mates in moving service

Lake Proserpine boat fire reignites calls for phone tower

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox will attend the service, along with Burdekin MP Dale Last, who will give a short speech on the significance of the Long Tan Cross and its relocation to Australia.

The service will start at 10.45am, however attendees are asked to arrive about 10.30am to sign in and be seated as per COVID-19 requirements.

The wreath laying ceremony will be restricted to one official wreath to be laid by a Vietnam veteran.

However, if other attendees desire to lay a wreath, an opportunity will be given for them to be placed.

The Bowen RSL sub-branch is at 38 Williams St.

bowen independent bowen rsl vietnam veterans day vietnam war
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Muddies crawl up ladder after physical match

        Premium Content Muddies crawl up ladder after physical match

        Rugby Union The Bowen side secured a convincing victory over the Slade Point Slashers at the weekend.

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Flight sale: Get in quick to buy cheap trips south

        Premium Content Flight sale: Get in quick to buy cheap trips south

        News Cheap flights to Brisbane from Mackay and Proserpine are on sale for just 48 hours.

        MINE INQUIRY: 5 things we know so far

        Premium Content MINE INQUIRY: 5 things we know so far

        News The landmark inquiry is now entering its third week.