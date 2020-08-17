Diggers lost in Vietnam War to be honoured at Bowen service

FOUR Bowen residents who served their country in the Vietnam War did not make it home but their legacy will be remembered at a special service.

In honour of Vietnam Veterans’ Day, Bowen RSL is hosting a commemorative service on Tuesday to give the community a chance to pay its respects to those who served Australia.

Bowen RSL sub-branch president John Eyles said Vietnam Veterans’ Day was an important day for Bowen.

“At least we can have a ceremony, we couldn’t have a ceremony for Anzac Day,” Mr Eyles said.

“This is a big day for Bowen when you’ve got four people who were killed in Vietnam.”

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox will attend the service, along with Burdekin MP Dale Last, who will give a short speech on the significance of the Long Tan Cross and its relocation to Australia.

The service will start at 10.45am, however attendees are asked to arrive about 10.30am to sign in and be seated as per COVID-19 requirements.

The wreath laying ceremony will be restricted to one official wreath to be laid by a Vietnam veteran.

However, if other attendees desire to lay a wreath, an opportunity will be given for them to be placed.

The Bowen RSL sub-branch is at 38 Williams St.