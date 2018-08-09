Digging deep for our farmers in dire need

DROUGHT RELIEF: Whitsunday business is getting behind the country's drought affected farmers.

DROUGHT RELIEF: Whitsunday business is getting behind the country's drought affected farmers. Lyndon Mechielsen

WE HAVE been short of rain here in the Whitsundays this dry season, but spare a thought for farmers out west who are struggling in the face of what is being described as one of the worst droughts since records began in 1900.

The week the Federal Government has rolled out emergency relief for primary producers by providing households with up to $12,000 in additional lump-sum payments for couples.

But what can you do to help ease the weight of a burden which for some is almost too much to bear?

A number of Whitsunday businesses are getting behind the Parma For A Farmer fundraiser and asking punters to put their mouth where their money is.

Other businesses have not officially registered for the Parma for a Farmer, but are making donations to the Buy a Bale campaign.

Drought Angels will also be the recipient of Whitsunday drought relief fundraising money.

During August the Reef Gateway Hotel will donate $10 from every parmigiana meal sold to the Buy a Bale.

Businesses are only required to donate $1 to register for the Parma For A Farmer drive so a $10 commitment from the Reef Gateway is going above and beyond for our western cousins.

A $20 donation buys a small bale of hay and helps transport it to the affected areas, $60 buys three $20 gift cards to help put food on the table of families doing it tough.

One hundred dollars buys a large bale of hay and $9500 buys a semi-trailer load of hay and its transport to an affected area up to 900km away.

On September 8, Banjo's Bar and Bistro in Cannonvale is hosting a Hoedown for Hay drought relief fundraiser.

There will be live entertainment, raffles, auctions and proceeds will be donated to the Drought Angels.

Bunnings is supporting Rural Aid's Buy a Bale Campaign by running sausage sizzles at all Bunnings stores, including Airlie Beach.

Grab a sausage at a Bunnings store across Queensland on Friday, August 10 from 9am to 4pm to support Aussie farmers in drought.

Woolworths has pledged all profits made from fresh food this Saturday to the Rural Aid campaign.

Explore Whitsunday Sailing Adventures is getting behind the campaign by donating $2 from every trip booked this week to Buy a Bale.

And Pacific Coast Scaffold is donating the proceeds of a sausage sizzle to be held at Master Butchers Whitsunday at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre this Saturday from 11am to 2.30pm.