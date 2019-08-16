Digging deeper into soil health

SOIL SOLUTIONS: The textural qualities of soil tell much about its make-up. Soil Land Water agroecologist David Hardwick investigates a sample.

BRINGING a bucket of dirt into this classroom would not raise any eyebrows, according to Nadine O'Neill.

The NQ Dry Tropics senior communications officer said landholders were encouraged to bring their own soil tests to a series of hands-on workshop being held next week.

The Landholders Driving Change project workshops are being run in Bowen, Collinsville and Eungella for graziers interested in boosting their soil quality.

In the past most farmers brought their soil results in a long spreadsheet and detailed report, but Ms O'Neill said it was not unheard of for a workshop attendee to bring a "fresh soil test” in a "bucket full of dirt”.

The Landholders Driving Change project will host a series of workshops in Bowen, Collinsville and Eungella for graziers interested in boosting their soil quality. Alistair Brightman

The workshop host, Soil Land Food agricultural ecologist David Hardwick, encourages farmers to make 'rash' decisions.

By this, he means Rapid Assessment of Soil Health.

"The RASH method has been designed to provide landholders with practical skills without being too heavy on the science,” Mr Hardwick said.

"It's about cutting through the science, breaking it down into digestible bite sizes that graziers can use to help them assess their soil and make decisions that will improve their soil health, pasture, and productivity.”

Landholders Driving Change land management support coordinator Rodger Walker said the workshops would investigate what was going on beneath the surface.

Landholders Driving Change workshops are being held in the region, coving issues like the vegetation management laws and soil ecology. Erica Murree

"Good soil knowledge is essential for landholders to make decisions that will increase yield and profitability, and improve environmental outcomes,” Mr Walker said.

The workshops will also work with landholders to reduce sediment loads entering the Great Barrier Reef by targeting erosion hotspots and grazing land management practices.

This comes as a series of Landholders Driving Change workshops are being held in the region, coving issues like vegetation management laws and soil ecology.

RASH soil health

Dates:

Thursday, August 22 from 9am-3pm at Todsure Station, Scottville

Friday August 23 from 9am-3pm at Borderway Ridge, Crediton

To register contact Rodger Walker on 0408 828 276 or at rodger.walker@nqdrytropics.com.au.

Vegetation management workshop

Landholders confused about the state government's vegetation management laws are encouraged to attend a workshop in Collinsville at the end of this month.

Registration is essential.

Date: Wednesday, August 28 from 9am - 3pm at Collinsville Rodeo Grounds.

For further information and to register call Lisa Hutchinson on 0427 594 192 or email lisa.hutchinson@nqdrytropics.com.au

Soil health workshop

Graziers have the opportunity to delve deeper into their soil, as soil ecologist and Amazing Carbon founder Dr Christine Jones visits the region.

Registrations close Friday, August 16.

Dates:

Glenalpine Station, Bowen, on Tuesday, August 20

Weetalaba Station, Collinsville, on Wednesday, August 21

Mt Pleasant Station, Bowen, on Thursday, August 22

Glencoe Station, Bowen, on Friday, August 23

For further information and to register contact Lisa Hutchinson on 0427 594 192 or lisa.hutchinson@nqdrytropics.com.au