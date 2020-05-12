DINE IN: Bowen businesses welcome ten-person limit

BOWEN restaurants have welcomed eased virus measures, with management teams hopeful it is the start of their businesses returning to normality.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last week revealed Queensland will move into step one of reopening businesses and reducing coronavirus containment measures on Saturday, May 16.

Among other allowances, the move will enable dining in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes for a maximum of 10 patrons at one time.

Bird’s Fish Bar manager Chloe Bauer said she was excited to be able to offer her customers seafood and a view of Bowen Harbour once again.

However, she questioned how her staff would be able to police the ten-person limit during busy trade times.

PLATE UP: Bird’s Fish Bar employee Kerry Willis and Bird’s Fish Bar manager Chloe Bauer.

“It’s great timing, our renovations should be complete by next week so we can reopen and let people sit down and enjoy,” she said.

“People are itching to be out and about again so I think it’s going to be very popular for those that want to sit down.

“I worry about how to patrol the limit though, it was already difficult to monitor how many people were in the store at once (with the four square metre rule).

“It’s hard to ask my staff to be the one to say to someone ‘oh, sorry, you can’t sit down’. It will be interesting in that regard.”

Castle Motor Lodge Motel owner Prue Graham said she wasn’t sure how many people would dine in, but her restaurant was ready to offer the option once again.

She said the restaurant had been in a good position to transition to takeaway when the initial restrictions were introduced.

“Our staff already did a little bit of takeaway to begin with so it was just a matter of ramping that up a little,” she said.

“It’s worked fine, we didn’t have to shut the restaurant and we have used the time to do some spring-cleaning.”

Ms Graham said a bit of creativity might be needed to stretch the ten-person limit.

“We’ve got two separate enclosed rooms that are fully enclosed from each other, so we’re wondering if we can use that and effectively double our space,” she said.

“We don’t think there will be enough interest at the moment but it’s something we have considered looking into.”

Chairman for the Bowen Chamber of Commerce Bruce Hedditch

Larrikin Hotel owner and operator Bruce Hedditch said the ten-person limit would not allow him to reopen the doors to his pub.

He said without an open gaming area and bar there would not be enough money through the door to pay expenses.

“It costs a lot to run a pub and keep the lights on,” he said.

“To restart you would need to replace a lot of perishables and at the moment it just wouldn’t be enough money through the door to justify it.

“It’s a step in the right direction though and businesses will be happy to have people be able to enjoy them a little bit more again.”