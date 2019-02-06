Diners’ stingy act caught on CCTV

A RESTAURANT owner in Western Australia has asked for help in identifying the stingy diners who skipped out on paying their dinner bill.

Malai Ann Kanthong, owner of Thai By The Sea restaurant in Rockingham, southwest of Perth, took to Facebook to publicly shame the group for their disgusting act.

"It saddens us to have to do this but it seems some people have no respect or care for how hard we work to run a successful business," Ms Kanthong wrote above a link to the CCTV footage.

The group of four look around before making their dash. Picture: Malai Ann Kanthong

They were caught on CCTV making their way quickly out of the restaurant. Picture: Malai Ann Kanthong

"We would appreciate if anyone could help us identify these people."

The incident occurred on January 30, with the group reportedly enjoying $150 worth of food and drinks before leaving the restaurant without paying.

"Please help us by sharing this post and by getting in touch if you have any information," the post continued.

"We appreciate our customers and the support you give our restaurant. Thank you."

Footage of the incident shows two women and two men sitting together at a table after finishing their meal.

Ms Kanthong said she was saddened by the cruel act. Picture: Malai Ann Kanthong

They can be seen looking around the restaurant, as if to check if anyone is watching them.

The group then all stand up and quickly leave before their server realises what has happened.

Ms Kanthong told 9 News the group seemed friendly when she served them that night and did not raise any suspicions.

After posting the plea to Facebook one user claimed to recognise two of the customers, claiming they did the same thing to a Chinese restaurant in the area.

Western Australia Police have reportedly been notified and are investigating the incident.