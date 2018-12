LOST: Police found a dinghy at Abell Point Marina but have been unable to find the owner.

POLICE are looking for the owner of a dinghy found at Abell Point Marina on December 10.

A statement released this afternoon (December 14) said all efforts to find the owner have failed so far.

Several unique identifying marks will help calrify the ownership, the statement said.

Police have called on anyone with information related to the dinghy to contact them.