Dinghy found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay

The dinghy that was found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay on Thursday, February 6.

The dinghy that was found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay on Thursday, February 6.

A DINGHY has been found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay.

The black, aluminium dinghy ‘runabout’ was found at about 2.16pm, on Thursday, February 6, after its presence was reported to police.

It was floating in Pioneer Bay, between Villa Botanica, on the mainland, and Pigeon Island.

“It appears the vessel was adrift, or perhaps stuck in mangroves, for some time,” a police spokesman said.

“The dinghy has a lightning bolt design down both sides.”

Whitsunday Water Police towed it back to the mainland and police are now trying to find the owner, so it can be returned. No identifying property in the boat was found.

If you have any information that could assist, please report the matter to police as soon as possible, quoting reference number QP2000260187.