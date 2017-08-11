Dingo Beach no dump for junk

HYDEAWAY Bay resident Warren Hardy is concerned that illegal dumping at the Dingo Beach transfer station over the past two weeks could cost ratepayers money and put the community facility in jeopardy.

Council has also slammed the illegal dumping, which Mr Hardy suspected was coming from industrial sites.

The transfer station is specifically to enable local residents who do not have a weekly wheelie bin collection service to get rid of their household waste safely and responsibly.

But photos taken this week show large volumes of illegally dumped waste, including demolition waste, mattresses, boats, tyres, furniture, electrical goods and waste oil.

Mr Hardy said, after the cyclone, people's houses had been blown apart, and there was extra rubbish which was "a different matter”.

"But this is because there's new homes being built, and this waste has to be taken away,” he said.

"If builders are in the district to repair cyclone-damaged houses, the waste is still not to go to the transfer station.

"We don't want to lose our transfer station because of illegal dumping ... then we wouldn't have anything. I'd rather see it policed.”

Whitsunday Regional Council is urgently appealing to residents of the Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay communities to dispose of their waste responsibly.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said, while it was difficult to identify the culprits of the illegal dumping, council would consider remote surveillance at the site.

Cr Willcox said the station was not suitable for any of the items found in the past couple of weeks, which should be taken to council's Kelsey Creek Landfill for proper disposal in accordance with State Government licensing conditions.

"Dingo Beach Transfer Station is not a dump for everyone's junk,” he said.

Illegal dumping can be reported via https://report-littering- dumping.ehp.qld.gov.au.