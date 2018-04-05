Dining to cure cancer

BIG WIN: A bareboating adventure prize worth $9000 is up for grabs in the raffle drawn at the event.

CANCER is yet to be cured, but local Whitsunday businesses are working to fix that in five-star style.

Dine in one of Airlie Beach's most exclusive oceanfront function venues.

Villa Botanica will wine and dine patrons with a five-star degustation dinner when they host a fundraising gala dinner at Villa Botanica.

Aquava will be serving the divine culinary creations that will be matched with wines from Contentious Character and Yalumba.

Money raised will go towards supporting the Children's Cancer Institute and Neuroblastoma Australia, as many people from the region have been affected by numerous forms of the debilitating disease.

Queensland Weekender's Chris Parsons will host the evening, local real estate agent Brad Sobott will be put to good use as he runs the live auction.

Raffles, live and silent auctions will take place throughout the night with a treasure trove of donated luxury items and experiences up for grabs.

Holidays, in the Whitsundays, across Australia and overseas, sporting memorabilia and many other amazing products donated by supportive local businesses will be auctioned off in the evening's festivities.

The exquisite evening will start with live music, sparkling wine and canapes on arrival in the garden, followed by a five-star degustation dinner, paired with wines on the sea deck.

Return transport from Airlie Beach to the venue is included in the ticket price, provided by Whitsunday Transit.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via jacqui@villabotanica.com.au

Charity Gala

WHAT: Black tie charity dinner.

WHEN: Saturday April 14, 4pm-11pm.

WHERE: Villa Botanica, Airlie Beach.

COST: $225