Dinner without stress

KEEPING the kids still is one less thing to worry about when going out to dinner at the Reef Gateway.

Since the Little Angel Zoo playground joined forces with the Reef Gateway, the restaurant has become a family friendly haven.

Little Angel Zoo caters for kids of all ages with an under-3 play section and a larger play space for older kids.

Parents have the option of enjoying food on offer from the bistro, or can enjoy a range of cakes, sandwiches, coffees, pastries and more.

On Friday and Saturday nights parents can drop their kids into Little Angel Zoo for supervised play and relax for an enjoyable dinner.

Lisa McDonald and Shannon Lorraway (pictured) come to the venue several times a month because the kids couldn't get enough fun.

"We come here a lot, probably for the kids being able to play, and relax and have coffee,” Ms Lorraway said.

"We also come here more often for dinner because it is perfect for families, and everyone loves the food.”

Kids can choose from a range of $10 meals at the bistro, which include the dessert and salad bar as well as a smarty bags activity pack.

Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins said the Reef Gateway's priority was to broaden its appeal.

"With all of our events we are committed to making this place family friendly whether with Anzac Day or the Cyclone Recovery Party,” he said.

"Little Angel Zoo is also a perfect complement to where we position our business.”

Mr Wilkins said with State of Origin set to begin shortly, the community could expect an atmosphere which was second to none with free hotdogs during half-time and a range of football specials and raffles.