Director of legal firm says 'time is right' to expand

Some of the staff at PD Law. The law firm will open an office in Proserpine in November.

Some of the staff at PD Law. The law firm will open an office in Proserpine in November. Contributed

PEOPLE in Proserpine who need a lawyer will soon have another option in town.

PD Law will extend its business by opening a Proserpine office in early November.

PD Law director Stuart Bell said the decision was made to show gratitude to the firm's Proserpine-based clients and also reflected the team's strong belief in the future of the town and the broader region.

"Although we've been servicing Proserpine clients for years, we didn't want to open a part-time office, so we've waited until we were in a position to provide a comprehensive, full-time service,” Mr Bell said.

PD Law has a strong connection to Proserpine. Mr Bell's father John practised law there for many years, and Mr Bell also worked in town during the 1990s in an office on Chapman St.

"Of course being a local has a lot to do with the decision,” Mr Bell said.

"With offices in Cannonvale and in Proserpine, and with a number of our team also hailing from here, we think the time is right.”

Mr Bell said PD Law's Proserpine office would provide services in all areas of law, but it didn't end there.

"We've invested heavily in ensuring our whole team understands the client experience too,” he said.

"It's not good enough to offer traditional legal services on their own. They need to be delivered in a way that suits all of our clients.

"What suits one person doesn't suit another.

"It's mind boggling how far things have shifted in the 25-plus years I've been in the industry, and being aware of this has motivated us to provide a flexible and contemporary service to all of our clients, regardless of their needs”.

PD Law will be open in Proserpine from early November and will be found in Main St next to Epicure.