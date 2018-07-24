Menu
Login
The man was riding with friends along a 4WD track when he came off his bike yesterday afternoon.
The man was riding with friends along a 4WD track when he came off his bike yesterday afternoon.
News

Dirt bike rider airlifted to hospital

Ashley Carter
by
24th Jul 2018 7:06 AM

A MAN in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital following a dirt bike accident on the Sunshine Coast.

An RACQ LifeFlight critical care doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedic were winched into bushland west of the Sunshine Coast to treat the injured dirt bike rider.

The man was riding with friends along a 4WD track when he came off his bike yesterday afternoon. He was treated at the scene for a number of injuries.

The doctor, paramedic, QAS officers and patient were then moved by ute to a cleared paddock nearby where the LifeFlight rescue helicopter met them.

The patient was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

4wd dirt bike crash paramedics queensland ambulancd service racq lifeflight rescue helicopter sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Local woman overcomes doubts to overcome Kokoda

    Local woman overcomes doubts to overcome Kokoda

    News The New Year's resolution of a courageous Bowen woman has been realised after successfully hiking the Kokoda Trail to raise funds for suicide awareness.

    Catalina plan taking flight

    Catalina plan taking flight

    News Catalina plan taking flight

    Athletes get going at Airlie Beach Running Festival

    Athletes get going at Airlie Beach Running Festival

    News Athletes get going at Airlie Beach Running Festival.

    Bullarama brings bull riding action to the Whitsundays

    Bullarama brings bull riding action to the Whitsundays

    News Bullarama brings bull riding action the the Whitsundays.

    Local Partners