Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Dirty deals, dysfunction’: Calls for CRR work to stop

by STEVEN WARDILL
31st Oct 2019 1:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A POWERFUL Queensland union has demanded all work on the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail project be halted with simmering tensions over industrial negotiations exploding into the public domain.

Electrical Trades Union state secretary Peter Ong has accused the Cross River Rail Delivery Authority of overseeing "dirty deals, laziness, cost blowouts and dysfunction".

"Our members have lost all respect and trust in the CRRDA," Mr Ong said.

"It's an oxymoron to have delivery in their name. Our members don't trust them to deliver a kebab let alone one of the single biggest infrastructure projects in the state."

There are growing fears that progress on the Palaszczuk Government's signature public transport initiative will ground to a halt amid a looming dispute between a number of unions and the consortium awarded the project, CPB.

It is understood other influential unions are livid that CPB was allowed to do a deal with the Australian Workers Union.

An exterior mock-up of the new Woolloongabba station.
An exterior mock-up of the new Woolloongabba station.

Mr Ong accused CRRDA of "gross incompetence", saying it allowed CPB to sign a deal which "undercut wages and conditions behind our members' backs".

"The project must be halted immediately, no further work completed, no further contracts signed and the CRRDA disbanded so we can fix the IR and cost blow outs mess," he said.

"We will not accept substandard industrial agreements that fall

well short of comparable agreements elsewhere.

An artist’s impression of what Roma Street Station would look like.
An artist’s impression of what Roma Street Station would look like.

"This Government must facilitate a fair bargaining process to ensure

there is a single project agreement covering all unions on the site.

"Failure to do so will leave the ETU and our members with no option but to campaign throughout the five years of the project."

Comment is being sought from Cross River Rail Minister Kate Jones.

More Stories

construction cross river rail electrical trades union queensland government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cable damage wipes out power to 4000 homes

        premium_icon Cable damage wipes out power to 4000 homes

        News No quick fix for cable damage that cut power to 4000 homes, but Ergon reveals the unusual cause of an overnight outage in Sarina

        Restaurant owner and employee involved in Airlie theft

        premium_icon Restaurant owner and employee involved in Airlie theft

        Crime Pair caught stealing hundreds of dollars from woman's handbag.

        Homeless: Up to 10 people sleep rough in region each night

        premium_icon Homeless: Up to 10 people sleep rough in region each night

        News 'The risk of people becoming homeless in the Whitsundays is high'

        One week to go: Countdown to the Festival of Music

        One week to go: Countdown to the Festival of Music

        News John Williamson, John Butler and more. Get your tickets now!