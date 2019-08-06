'Disappointed': Backpack stolen while owner has back turned

DISAPPOINTED: Brisbane artist Glen Gillard 'felt sick' to see his backpack stolen from behind his back as he painted a mural in Bowen.

DISAPPOINTED: Brisbane artist Glen Gillard 'felt sick' to see his backpack stolen from behind his back as he painted a mural in Bowen. Jordan Gilliland

A BRISBANE artist, in town to repaint an iconic mural, has been left 'disappointed' after his backpack was stolen from behind his back as he painted.

Glen Gillard is in Bowen for five weeks painting a new mural celebrating the importance of the South-Sea Islander community to the region.

Mr Gillard's backpack, containing items such as his wallet, car keys, apartment keys, bank book and address book were stolen on Tuesday, July 30 as he worked on the mural.

Mr Gillard said he had been travelling to Bowen for more than 30 years to paint murals in the area, and this was the first bad incident he had come across.

"I've been coming to the area since I first painted a mural in 1989,” Mr Gillard said.

"It hasn't soured my opinion of Bowen, but it does make you feel a little sick that someone would take all of your things from behind your back as you are working on something for the community.

"My bag was with my painting gear,” he said. "I had been painting up on the scaffolding and when I came down at midday for lunch, it was gone.

"It's quite a nice aqua blue bag, small and different so it's quite unique. It's really disappointing to have something like this happen.

"I think someone must have been sussing it out as it's not an area that gets a lot of foot traffic.”

Mr Gillard said he was not only more than $270 out of pocket for replacing items such as his driver's licence, he had also lost an entire day of work on the mural.

"I lost half a day of work when the incident first occurred and then lost another half a day when I had to replace all my identification,” he said.

"My worry was mostly about my identification as I need it to be able to fly back down to Brisbane eventually.”

Mr Gillard said the police had been informed of the incident and were currently investigating.

Any information regarding the theft can be given to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.