‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

CANCELLED: QME will not go ahead this year due to coronavirus. Picture: Tony Martin

CANCELLED: QME will not go ahead this year due to coronavirus. Picture: Tony Martin

ORGANISERS of the 2020 Queensland Mining and Engineering Expo have made the tough decision to cancel this year’s event.

Organisers in a statement today said they were concerned for everyone impacted by COVID-19.

“After closely monitoring the rapidly escalating COVID situation and in consultation with our partners and key industry stakeholders, we have made the decision to cancel the upcoming edition of QME 2020,” the statement read.

“We are in unprecedented times and continue to witness first-hand the challenging impact of COVID-19 on all industries, both professionally and personally.

“Prior to the recent escalation of COVID-19 we were optimistic that QME would run safely and successfully in September this year and our principle focus was on ensuring that the rescheduled dates were ideally positioned to support Mackay and the Queensland mining industry.

“However, we have concluded that the best option is to cancel the 2020 edition of QME.”

More stories:

Jobs on offer as driverless trucks expand to second mine

FIFO service on the cards for Whitsunday mine workers

Mackay business unveils groundbreaking mine blast tech

Organisers said they remained committed to keeping the Queensland mining industry connected over the coming months, and looked forward to the 2022 edition of QME.

Prior to its cancellation, QME was billed as one of the first major exhibitions to be held in Australia since COVID-19 shutdowns.

Held every two years since 1994, QME is regarded as one of the seminal industry events and was this year set to focus on the latest technological innovations and collaborative approaches designed to improve productivity and long-term strategies for the mining sector.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Anyone with questions regarding the event should contact the account manager or customer service at qme@reedexhibitions.com.au