‘Disappointing’: Vandalism continues to cost ratepayers

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council is asking the community to respect the vehicle barrier in place at Funnel Bay beach after being continuously vandalised and replaced since installation last year.

The public footpath construction is being undertaken by the developer as part of Council’s approval for the new resort at Funnel Bay and will allow residents to safely access the public beach.

A vehicle barrier is currently in place preventing unlawful camping, littering and fouling of the area and has been subject to regular vandalism since it was installed last year, Whitsunday Regional Council (WRC) said in a statement.

WRC Director Development Services, Neil McGaffin, said it was disappointing that some people in the community were continuing to vandalise the barrier, which has been replaced several times.

Artist impression of the luxury hotel to be built at Funnel Bay.

“Every time the barrier is vandalised it needs to be repaired or replaced, which is a council expense paid by the ratepayers, “he said.

“I would ask that residents be aware this is a waste of ratepayer money and council resources, and to please report any suspicious behaviour to council.”

The public footpath will be completed by the end of May 2020, weather permitting, and will allow easy access from the end of Langford Road.

A new vehicle carpark has also been constructed at the end of Langford Road for beach users.

In the statement WRC said the new footpath will greatly benefit residents who wish to access the beach and require a smooth surface for all abilities access.

Emergency Services will have a key for the vehicle barrier’s removable bollards to enable emergency access to the beach.

To find out more information or to report any suspicious activity, contact Council on 1300 972 753 or send an email to info@whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au