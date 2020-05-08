‘Disappointing’ vandalism of Bowen Coke Works

SAD: Bowen Coke Works have been subjected to trespassing, theft and vandalism.

BOWEN Coke Works suffered “disappointing” vandalism this week, with unknown people trespassing and damaging the important historical site and equipment.

Established in 1932 by the Queensland Government to produce metallurgical coke for smelter operations, the site holds historical significance for many Bowen residents.

It is understood by Whitsunday Times that trespass, theft and significant damage to the building and equipment have been occurring for many months.

The most recent reports of damage include the breaking of windows on a “non-functional machine” which was once used to pull wagons of coal.

It is understood that aside from the damage to the machine, doors have been pulled off, several windows broken and theft of wire which is believed to have resale value.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesman said the trespassing was “disappointing”, and encouraged witnesses to speak to the police.

“It’s disappointing that vandals have trespassed on state property and vandalised an old machine,” he said.

“This machine is non-functional and was planned for disposal.

“The department encourages anyone who sees trespass activity to report it to the Queensland Police Service.”

The plant was closed to operations in 2016 and ravaged by fire in 2019, with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy currently calling for tenders to assess the future of the site.

“The department is currently considering possible options for the most suitable future use of this site,” The spokesman said.