Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAD: Bowen Coke Works have been subjected to trespassing, theft and vandalism.
SAD: Bowen Coke Works have been subjected to trespassing, theft and vandalism.
News

‘Disappointing’ vandalism of Bowen Coke Works

Anna Wall
8th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOWEN Coke Works suffered “disappointing” vandalism this week, with unknown people trespassing and damaging the important historical site and equipment.

Established in 1932 by the Queensland Government to produce metallurgical coke for smelter operations, the site holds historical significance for many Bowen residents.

It is understood by Whitsunday Times that trespass, theft and significant damage to the building and equipment have been occurring for many months.

The most recent reports of damage include the breaking of windows on a “non-functional machine” which was once used to pull wagons of coal.

It is understood that aside from the damage to the machine, doors have been pulled off, several windows broken and theft of wire which is believed to have resale value.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesman said the trespassing was “disappointing”, and encouraged witnesses to speak to the police.

“It’s disappointing that vandals have trespassed on state property and vandalised an old machine,” he said.

“This machine is non-functional and was planned for disposal.

“The department encourages anyone who sees trespass activity to report it to the Queensland Police Service.”

The plant was closed to operations in 2016 and ravaged by fire in 2019, with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy currently calling for tenders to assess the future of the site.

“The department is currently considering possible options for the most suitable future use of this site,” The spokesman said.

bowen coke works bowen coke works demolition bowen police department of natural resources mines and energy
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRITICAL: Four Grosvenor miners fight for their lives

        premium_icon CRITICAL: Four Grosvenor miners fight for their lives

        News A senior medical officer who just happened to be in Moranbah when the mine disaster occurred has been hailed a hero.

        Prisoner charged over alleged steel bar bashing

        premium_icon Prisoner charged over alleged steel bar bashing

        Crime The 52 year old man suffered a fractured skull in the alleged attack on March...

        Simpson: "Power costs are at the front of grower's minds"

        premium_icon Simpson: "Power costs are at the front of grower's minds"

        News Councillor and grower Gary Simpson has welcomed a irrigation price freeze, but...

        14,000 people tune in to Mackay coach’s new show

        premium_icon 14,000 people tune in to Mackay coach’s new show

        Rugby League Tye Ingebrigtsen’s new podcast K.I T.I Talk Footy has heard some thrilling rugby...