‘Disappointment’: Candidate’s climate response missed point

AMANDA Camm’s response to Tony Fontes’ letter was a woeful display of political posturing without substance, policy or strategy.

She completely failed to address the three basic questions posed by Tony’s letter:

“1. Recognising that over the past few decades, the health of the reef has deteriorated due to the impacts of poor water quality and climate change, what steps will you take to improve the health of the Great Barrier Reef?

“2. The impacts of climate change are being felt across Queensland: bushfires, drought, heatwaves, flooding and coral bleaching. What are your priority projects for mitigating climate change?

“3. Science makes it very clear that to mitigate climate change, we need to quickly reduce our carbon emission. Would you support 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050?”

Simplistic statements like “our tourism operators are passionate advocates for pristine waters and sensible environmental measures” and “our farmers are continually evolving to ensure not only a sustainable environment but a sustainable income” are an insult to intelligent people seeking answers to questions concerning the future of the tourism industry, the agricultural sector and the jobs dependent on them in the Whitsunday region.

Amanda states: “What is undoubtedly the greatest challenge for the Whitsunday electorate in 2020 is rebuilding our economy to create more jobs and sustain our businesses, as we battle through the restrictions of a pandemic”.

But sadly provides no ideas, policy or strategy to address the specific challenges facing the Whitsunday electorate. What a disappointment.

Eric Oliver, Brandy Creek

