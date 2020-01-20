Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CARE FOR KOALAS Given the devastating impact the fires have had on our koala population, these cuddly, and seriously endangered Aussie natives, need our help now more than ever before. Enter the new $3 million Port Stephens koala sanctuary in NSW. Created to care for sick, injured or orphaned koalas, the facility is built wit
CARE FOR KOALAS Given the devastating impact the fires have had on our koala population, these cuddly, and seriously endangered Aussie natives, need our help now more than ever before. Enter the new $3 million Port Stephens koala sanctuary in NSW. Created to care for sick, injured or orphaned koalas, the facility is built wit
News

'Disappointment' over State Government's koala mapping

Matthew Newton
by
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA resident Chris Meibusch is "disappointed" concerns over the future of koala habitat in the Toowoomba region have fallen on deaf ears. 

Mr Meibusch, the secretary of Save Mount Lofty Inc, lodged a submission on behalf of Toowoomba region stakeholders during the State Government's public consultation period on its draft South East Queensland Koala Conservation Strategy.

Mr Meibusch said with the short period for public consultation, he was sceptical the State Government would take notice of the submission. 

"But there appears to be no changes from what was proposed to what is in the final strategy," he said. 

He said feedback from members highlighted the assessment of koala habitat for the strategy was "based on incomplete data" and noted that there was no data for Toowoomba. 

SML's submission argued surveys were needed to establish the true size of the koala population around Toowoomba. 

More Stories

Show More
dha save mount lofty toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Raffle to raise funds for brave four-year-old

        premium_icon Raffle to raise funds for brave four-year-old

        News Elijah Deveigne from Cannonvale was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer late last year.

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Dad and daughter duo ride for cerebral palsy

        premium_icon Dad and daughter duo ride for cerebral palsy

        News Raising money for CPL, the pair will ride from Bowen to Birdsville.

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Love affair with pests still strong 25 years on

        premium_icon Love affair with pests still strong 25 years on

        News A successful Whitsundays business is celebrating a 25-year love affair with pests...

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Rocket-fuelled’ man: ’I’ll burn the watch house down’

        premium_icon ‘Rocket-fuelled’ man: ’I’ll burn the watch house down’

        Crime The man spat on an officer’s face before jumping out a back window.

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM