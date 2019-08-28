Disaster night out

Kerry Robert Newton was taken to hospital while in police custody.

Drunk and disorderly, a man on parole, threatened to throw his urine at police when he was taken to hospital while in custody.

Kerry Robert Newton, of Mandalay, was taken to hospital while in custody on July 27, after a health concern prompted police to call an ambulance at about 12.50am.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said once in hospital, Newton requested to use the bathroom which is when the situation turned messy.

"He was provided with a bed pan and bottle, but he refused to use the items provided and started swearing at the police and hospital staff that were present," Sgt Myors said.

"He said to police 'I'll throw this f--- bottle all over the f--- place and at the copper'.

"He picked up the bottle he had used to relieve himself and spilt it on the floor of the hospital."

The 40-year-old originally caught the attention of police earlier that morning when he was spotted in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct, even though he was banned from being there through his parole conditions.

Sgt Myors said police later viewed CCTV footage from Paddy's Shenanigans Irish Pub that saw him exiting the bar about 15 minutes prior to police being there.

Appearing via video from prison, Newton told Proserpine Magistrates Court it wasn't in his nature to behave in such a way, after pleading guilty to committing a public nuisance and breaking a parole condition.

"There have been large gaps in my offending, but I accept I have struggled recently," Newton said.

Magistrate James Morton told the court Newton was a man who was under constant surveillance due to his parole conditions.

"Looking at your previous history it's not hard to work out why," Mr Morton said.

Newton was convicted and not further punished for both charges.