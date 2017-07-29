Disaster puts climate on the agenda

SOMETIMES you have to look backwards to move forward.

And that is exactly what happened at the Whitsunday Regional Council's Historical Weather Events Community Presentation hosted at the Reef Gateway this morning.

The audience were treated to a comprehensive discussion about prominent weather events in the Whitsundays, most notably including Cyclone Ada and Debbie.

Following the presentation, people were given the opportunity to observe a range of historical photographs and newspaper clippings to illustrate and add perspective to the stories.

Climate adaptation specialist Donovan Burton said it was always important to consider past events when planning for future climate mitigation.

"We went through a conversation around what happened in the past and admitted there are some gaps in information and asked the audience to share their stories which is exciting,” he said.

"I'm a climate specialist change specialist so I look forward, but I recognise that the historical evidence helps us understand the community's acceptance of risk and vulnerability to risk and learn how resilient the community is.”

The presentation also launched Council's Coastal Hazard Adaptation Strategy which encompasses climate change adaptation and mitigation projects.

Mr Burton said despite scoring a "flat-line score of zero” on Climate Change management in previous years, Whitsunday Regional Council had picked up the ball on dealing with climate change over the last 18 months, and had the potential to become a leading force.

"If I was to re-assess council's adaptation governance it would be in the top 10 of Australia and they are on a trajectory to be one of the leaders in Australia, among the top five,” he said.

"There are future risks but as long as we understand what they are and keep our eye on the ball then we can hope to manage those risks effectively.”

According to Mr Burton, one of the keys to maintaining this reputation was to recognise the importance of "transparency”.

"From the number of questions that came it seemed the community wanted to make sure information was shared and things were being transparent,” he said.

"The consultation part of this is one of the most important and we will have multiple consultation events on social media, online and lots of face to face conversations.”

Footage of the presentation will be uploaded to Council's yoursay website in due course.

There will also be a presentation held at Queens Beach Hotel, Bowen at 6pm.