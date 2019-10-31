Disaster-ready: Ergon prepares for wild weather

Ergon Energy crews fix the powerlines in Finch Hatton after the November 2018 bushfires.

Ergon Energy crews fix the powerlines in Finch Hatton after the November 2018 bushfires.

WHEN disaster strikes, power supply is often the first thing to go.

A tree hits a powerline, a fire damages the power pole and everyone loses power in a time of need.

But Ergon Energy is ready to support communities as cyclone season looms and the weather heats up.

Distribution emergency planning manager Geoff McGraw said community safety was always at the heart of Ergon’s emergency response.

“We live in the communities we serve and that helps us understand the needs and priorities when disasters hit,” he said.

“We engage with community groups, emergency services, councils and other local organisations to ensure we have the most up-to-date information to make sound and timely planning decisions.”

Infrastructure damage in the Proserpine area after Cyclone Debbie.

Mr McGraw said pre-season planning was one of the keys to success and Ergon had learnt valuable lessons from 15 escalated emergencies in some unprecedented conditions, including Queensland’s first catastrophic fire danger rating and a record monsoon event.

“Each year we conduct detailed summer preparedness activities to ensure we are in the best position to plan and respond to any emergencies nature can throw at us,” he said.

“We have improved our technology to capture event forecasting and impacts, which helps us understand each disaster’s potential and allows proactive planning to reduce our response times and improve our power restoration processes.”

In the lead-up to storm season, Ergon has stepped up its vegetation management program, boosted stocks of essential hardware in strategic locations, carried out inspections of key network assets, tested its emergency framework and ensured its people are ready and available to assist communities in crisis.

“We’re reminding our customers and communities to ‘Get Ready’, too, because we saw a few people caught off guard after the state’s first storms of the season,” Mr McGraw said.

“Remember that when the electricity network is damaged in a storm, your water supply might also be cut off, so you need to be prepared for power interruptions and restock your emergency kit with the essentials.

“With so many of us relying on mobile phones to stay in touch these days, a portable power bank can come in handy.

“While we do everything to safely and quickly respond and restore power, if the weather conditions or damage to poles and wires is extreme, it takes time so we ask you to be patient and be prepared.”

High voltage line repairs near Proserpine after Cyclone Debbie.

Everyone is reminded to take care and stay line aware, as the risk of fallen powerlines increases in wild weather.

“Fallen powerlines can be hidden in tree branches and other storm debris, so be extra careful when you’re cleaning up and stay well clear of this life-threatening electrical hazard,” Mr McGraw said.

“If you see powerlines down, it’s important to stay well away from them, warn others in the area and call emergency services on 000.

“The first priority for our crews is to make the area safe after a storm and detailed information from the public can help us identify hazards sooner.

“As we have in the past, we will be there to help whether it is in our larger cities or our remote and isolated communities.”