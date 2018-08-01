Disc golfers making their mark

LOCAL COMPETITOR: Paul Russell competing at the disc golf championships in Brisbane on the weekend.

LOCAL COMPETITOR: Paul Russell competing at the disc golf championships in Brisbane on the weekend.

Disc Golf: It's a bird, it's a plane, no... it's disc golf.

The game which has taken Europe by storm has found a place in the Whitsundays and even spurred two local competitors to play at the Rocky Mountain Queensland Disc Golf Championships on the weekend in Brisbane.

Chef by profession and disc golf enthusiast every other time of day, Paul Russell placed 10th out of 16 players in intermediate division while Chris Brooks placed eighth out of 10 in the novice division.

"It was our first competition and one of the most technical courses Australia has to offer with the terrain and obstacles,” Mr Russell said.

"It was a successful weekend with over 50 competitors. It was very well organised with a friendly happy atmosphere and great facilities.”

Disc golf is essentially golf played with frisbee like discs, with different weighted discs just like golf clubs.

Novice division competitor Chris Brooks.

The Whitsunday men said they had plans to compete again at a Sunshine Coast event in September.

Training locally and teaching others, Mr Russell has a portable basket he practices with around the Cannonvale beach foreshore parks.

Mr Russell first took to the tee line when working as a chef in Amsterdam but originally saw the game in New Zealand in 2000.

Mr Russell said he was pushing council for a permanent local disc golf course in unutilised space which would help the sport grow in the region.

Whitsunday competitors Chris Brooks and Paul Russell playing disc golf at a course in Ipswich.

"When people see me wearing my Whitsunday Disc Golf shirt around, international tourists get excited when they think there is a local disk golf course,” he said.

The local competitors meet every Sunday around Cannonvale foreshore to practice and Mr Russell said anyone interested doesn't need to bring anything, he would provide the equipment.

"As soon as you throw it properly, you are just hooked, a bit like golf. You get that perfect throw and you just want to keep going and keep replicating it, it's addictive. Most of all its fun. It's healthy, in the outdoors, family friendly and for all ages.”

Contact Mr Russell on 0488 089 033.