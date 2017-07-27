Disgrace to team banned from CBD

TRYING to have pleas of guilty from an eventful night out in Airlie Beach moved to the Cairns court was the first step in a dressing down for Bowen man Billy Jack Bauer.

Bauer's lawyer, David Fitzgerald, of Macrossan and Amiet, told Monday's sitting of the Proserpine Magistrates Court his 19-year-old client needed the matters transferred to fit in with his schedule as a crayfish diver aboard a boat in the Torres Strait.

But Magistrate Simon Young said this showed a contempt for the processes of the court.

It was 12.20am on June 4, when police saw Bauer "play fighting” with a friend at an ATM queue on the main street of Airlie Beach, before grabbing another unknown man from behind "in a kind of tackle”.When police asked him why he'd behaved like this he told them the man had called him a "faggot”.

Prosecutor Bernhard Berger said according to police, Bauer became aggressive towards police who questioned him about the incident and was issued a move-on direction.

He then swore at police and told them they could arrest him, which they did.

Mr Berger said Bauer resisted arrest but was overpowered and handcuffed.

While Bauer was getting into the police vehicle, Mr Berger said he attempted a "reverse head-butt” and tried to kick one of the arresting officers.

In his defence, Mr Fitzgerald said on the day in question, Bauer had played a representative game for the Whitsunday Brahmans, which was their first loss of the year.

He said most of the team retired to Proserpine's Metropole Hotel after the match, but at 10pm a few of them decided to head in to Airlie Beach to continue their celebrations. "You don't celebrate when you lose,” Mr Young cut in.

Mr Fitzgerald admitted there was some "silly behaviour” on Bauer's part but said he was remorseful and there was nothing to suggest he'd had a pattern of this behaviour.Magistrate Young said this type of behaviour was unacceptable to the community "and is not to be repeated”.

Having played and coached representative sport himself, Mr Young chastised Bauer for the shame he had brought to his team.

"You have disgraced the otherwise good name of the Brahmans,” he said.

"So the next time the celebrations or commiserations start at the Metropole, for you that's where they end.”

He banned Bauer from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct for six months and fined him $1500, but did not record a conviction.