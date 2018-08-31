Menu
Login
DISGRACED former Olympic cyclist Jan Ullrich has revealed his girlfriend has given him permission to have sex with other women.
DISGRACED former Olympic cyclist Jan Ullrich has revealed his girlfriend has given him permission to have sex with other women.
News

Disgraced Olympic cyclist gets OK to cheat

by Duncan Wright
31st Aug 2018 8:31 AM

DISGRACED former Olympic cyclist Jan Ullrich has revealed his girlfriend has given him permission to have sex with other women.

Controversial German ex-rider Ullrich is currently receiving psychiatric treatment to deal with claimed addictions to drink and drugs.

And he is also the subject of two separate police investigations into allegations of attempted murder of an escort girl and a fight with a neighbour.

Ullrich has denied all allegations against him in the investigations of the German authorities into the two incidents which are believed to have taken place last month.

Now the 2000 Olympic road race champion has made the bizarre claim that his new partner Elizabeth Napoles is happy for him to sleep with other women.

In a television interview with RTL, the 44-year-old said: "I'm just a young man and need sex.

"And if I'm on the road for four weeks, then I can get that from other women before I sweat it out, which is not possible anyway."

Ullrich was the road race champion at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Ullrich was the road race champion at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Ullrich only recently started dating Napoles, who he met in a restaurant in Majorca, having split from his second wife late last year due to his personal battles with drink and drugs.

At his peak, Ullrich was one of the biggest cyclists in the sport and was seen as the chief rival to disgraced American Lance Armstrong.

But he himself was then found guilty of cheating over a sustained period, and all his results after 2005 were wiped from the records.

cheating cyclist jan ullrich olympic sport

Top Stories

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News THE devastating loss of four lives in a 24-hour period on Whitsunday roads this month has highlighted a 36 per cent increase in car crash injuries.

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    News Region's resilience and community spirit on show in Canberra.

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    News Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    News Four people headed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    Local Partners