Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Disgraced Ipswich mayor’s CV fail

by Steven Wardill
23rd Aug 2019 4:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli has been a bit busy of late, with court appearances and the like.

His penchant for a good charity auction earned him a guilty verdict on 13 fraud-related charges and dressing-down for providing testimony that was "largely self-serving and significantly contrived".

Ouch.

Yet the former copper avoided jail. so can dust himself off and get back into the jobs market.

He might want to start by updating his LinkedIn profile, which still spruiks him as the Ipswich mayor.

 

Andrew Antonelli's LinkedIn page, where he's still the mayor of Ipswich
Andrew Antonelli's LinkedIn page, where he's still the mayor of Ipswich

More Stories

andrew antoniolli fraud ipswich city council

Top Stories

    Power station in Collinsville a 'certainty' says energy boss

    premium_icon Power station in Collinsville a 'certainty' says energy boss

    Business 'There will be a power station back in Collinsville, I swear on my family's life.'

    Brahmans raring to go

    premium_icon Brahmans raring to go

    Sport Coach feeling confident ahead of this weekend's finals match

    Local intersection named as one of the worst in the state

    premium_icon Local intersection named as one of the worst in the state

    News Whitsundays intersection features on the RACQ list.

    An ultra-challenge for only the brave

    premium_icon An ultra-challenge for only the brave

    Sport Distance running at its finest in the heart of the Whitsundays