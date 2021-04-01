Menu
Whitsunday councillors at a recent council meeting in Bowen. Photo: Elyse Wurm
‘Disgraceful’: Cameras wanted after revamped park vandalised

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
1st Apr 2021 5:00 AM
A plea has been made to install security cameras at a Proserpine park after it was hit by vandals multiple times just after being revamped.

Deputy Mayor John Collins raised the issue at last week’s council meeting, saying there had been quite a bit of vandalism in the town in recent weeks.

“A few weeks ago I had to organise council to clean up broken glass on the new barbecue area at Halpannel Park,” he said.

“It’s a pretty bad effort on the kids’ behalf.

“The next day the same people went back and graffitied all over the barbecue.”

Cr Collins said he would like to see cameras installed.

“We really need this as a matter of urgency, really, because a few of these kids are running rampant around town and if we can get any little thing on them,” he said.

“We desperately need these cameras particularly in Halpannel Park in the new area if we can.”

Mayor Andrew Willcox said there was not much that annoyed him more than vandalism.

“We spend so much time trying to provide good facilities around the community and you have people wreck them,” he said.

“If we can do something in that regard then I hope they face the long arm of the law.

“It’s just disgraceful.”

