‘Disgraceful’: Man’s abusive tirade over neighbour’s unit

A MAN who verbally abused his neighbours in an adjacent unit on Christmas Day because they ‘don’t respect their property’ has fronted court .

Gregory John Adams, 54, of Mackay, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrate Court on January 14 to public nuisance.

Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Phillips told the court police were called to a block of units in Gregory Street, Bowen, after reports a man was abusing his neighbours, at about 4.30pm, on December 25.

When police arrived, Adams was in the neighbours yard ‘screaming and swearing’.

The court heard there were two children at the neighbouring property, as Adams yelled ‘f--- off, you’re disgusting’.

Sgt Phillips said Adams returned numerous times and was observed to be highly intoxicated.

Police later returned, at about 8.30pm, to an unrelated job across the street and observed Adams walk out of his unit and yell ‘move your f---ing car’ to his neighbours.

The court heard the outburst could be heard throughout the whole street, with expletives such as ‘c---’ being yelled.

“When police attended the unit, they observed Adams yell ‘who the f--- is out the front now”, Sgt Phillips said.

Magistrate James Morton asked Adams, who purchased the Bowen property to live in while working on the Bowen Sewage Treatment Plant project, whether he didn’t like the people in the adjacent unit.

Adams said he didn’t know them personally, but he believed they didn’t ‘respect their property’.

“Let me tell you, there are some houses in Bowen I’m sure people would love to yell and scream about, but you’re 54, not 14,” Mr Morton said.

“Mind your own business, you have no right to be annoyed by their properties.”

“I’m sure without the grog you’d be different, but there were two kids present, it’s disgraceful.”

When Mr Morton asked Adams if he had seen the neighbours since, he said he had returned to clean out his unit for rent, but had not seen them.

“Good, I recommend you keep it that way,” Mr Morton said.

Adams was given a $450 nine-month good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded.