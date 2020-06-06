Commentator's ‘disgraceful’ comments slammed

Channel 9 rugby league personality Erin Molan has been condemned for comments she made that have been labelled “racist”.

Erin Molan has copped substantial backlash following a conversation on 2GB about the names of Pacific Islander NRL players.

The Channel 9 host said "hooka looka mooka hooka fooka" which left co-hosts of The Continuous Call Darryl Bohman and Mark Levy puzzled.

Molan insisted the comments weren't made in a mocking manner, instead they were an in-joke between the commentary team.

The Daily Mail reports that both Molan and Nine Entertainment, owner of 2GB, insist she was alluding to a story Brohman told nearly two months ago in early April.

Brohman's story centred on a conversation between father and son commentators, Ray and Chris Warren, who disagreed over the pronunciation of Manly forward Haumole Olakau'atu.

"Erin was jokingly mocking the difficulty Chris and his father had, going back and forth figuring out how to pronounce a complex name," the Daily Mail quoted Nine.

Molan however has come under fire over the comments with several past and present players labelling them insensitive and racist.

Manly Sea Eagles prop Martin Taupau said the remarks from Molan would have left his grandfather "tossing in his grave with anger".

Understandable for our non-Pasifika community attempting to properly announce our names, but to disrespect and make a mockery of former/current Pasifika players in the NRL like how you carried on is DISGRACEFUL! My grandfather would be tossing in his grave in anger!🤬@Erin_Molan https://t.co/CTMuzHEatl — Martin Taupau (@MartyKapow) June 5, 2020

ABC Radio presenter Tali Aualiitia took aim at Molan in a lengthy Twitter spiel for not understanding the effects of her failed joke.

"Erin Molan works in rugby league and, there are a bloody lot of Pacific players. It's literally her job to say these names and, to do the work to same them right," Aualiitia wrote.

"What she fails to understand, is that a Pacific name is not just a surname. It's your ancestors, your village, your people, your country.

"We wear our names with pride and they are not there to be made a mockery of - even as a joke with your co-worker."

On radio we say a lot of Pacific names - I know they’re not easy - but, we try really, really hard to get them right. I’ve watched presenters practice and practice the names and then not get them 100% right and be really disappointed with themselves when they get off air — Tali Aualiitia (@taliaualiitia) June 5, 2020

NITV journalist Madeline Hayman-Reber was scathing in her take on Molan and couldn't believe she didn't understand the bigger issue.

"A disgusting display of racism made even more racist by her failure to recognise, understand, or learn. This is white Australia," she wrote.

A disgusting display of racism made even more racist by her failure to recognise, understand, or learn. This is white Australia. https://t.co/YOGOUO55MY — Madeline Hayman-Reber (@MadelineHayman) June 5, 2020

Sharks forward Braden Hamlin-Uele hit out at the claims of an 'inside joke', calling on her to 'show some respect'.

"An inside joke? Show some respect!," Hamlin-Uele said in an Instagram story.

"If that's a joke between colleagues than F that workplace. Get out of the job @ErinMolan.

"Disgusting to even think that would be ok, to put on an accent and say that " he would later add. Wake up to yourself."

Hamlin-Uele unloads over Molan's comments.

