‘Disgraceful’: Sam Neill slams airport

Sam Neill has a few words for Sydney airport, and the 71-year-old Kiwi actor is not happy.

Mr Neill, who is best known for his leading roles in Jurassic Park and The Piano, arrived into Sydney from Manila on Thursday morning.

But instead of collecting his bags, Mr Neill was met with lengthy delays at the baggage carousel after arriving into Sydney just before 10am on Thursday.

"Disgraceful luggage chaos this morning at Sydney Airport," Mr Neill wrote on Twitter. "One and a half hours wait for baggage from Manila (on) Cebu Airlines 5J41.

"Not even a busy morning."

Cebu Pacific is a Philippine low-cost airline based on the grounds of Manila. It is Asia's oldest budget or low-cost carrier airline, founded in 1988.

Mr Neill's tweet was met with sympathy, after some fellow passengers had experienced similar delays during previous trips.

"Love Sydney. Hate the airport," one person wrote.

"Sydney airport is the most infuriatingly mediocre airport I've ever been to," another added.

"Wow I thought it was bad when I waited 45 min there. Sydney luggage handling and delivery is woeful," another complained.

Sam Neill said the delays were ‘disgraceful’. Picture: Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Ovation TV.

Last week, Neill attended the opening of the Sydney Film Festival at the State Theatre on Wednesday.

Mr Neill attended the world premiere of Rachel Ward's Palm Beach, a comedy-drama about a group of lifelong friends reuniting to celebrate a special birthday at the popular Sydney suburb.

The film stars Bryan Brown, Sam Neill, Greta Scacchi, Richard E Grant, Jacqueline McKenzie, Claire van der Boom, Aaron Jeffrey, Heather Mitchell, Matilda Brown and new faces Frances Berry and Charlie Vickers.

News.com.au has contacted Sydney Airport and Cebu Pacific Airlines for comment.