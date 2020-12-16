Disgust as rat spotted licking restaurant window

Horrified locals have blasted an Indian restaurant after a rat was spotted licking the window.

The rodent was seen by a number of passers-by at Bay Spice Indian and Bangladesh takeaway in South Wales.

The restaurant has been closed for around two years, according to locals, and Neath Port Talbot Council awarded it a four-star hygiene rating when it was last inspected in 2017, The Sun reports.

A local resident, who did not wish to be named, witnessed the rat on Saturday evening.

The local explained how disgusted she was and that there was a big rat problem in the area.

"Due to heavy condensation on the shopfront windows, nothing much could be seen apart from a little rat licking the window," the 26-year-old said.

"Fair to say, I was shocked and a little disgusted but (the town of) Briton Ferry is known for having a lot of rats.

"My main concern was if the premises were trading or not.

"I asked a neighbouring shop for information as to see if Bay Spice were still trading to which they informed me they were no longer trading and hadn't for two years, so I just posted the photos online as a bit of a laugh."

In 2017, The British Pest Control Association (BPCA) ranked Neath Port Talbot as the second-highest rat-infested place in the UK followed closely by Swansea.

Rats could regularly be seen running around Port Talbot town centre in the daytime near the riverside.

In April 2019, pest control charges in Neath Port Talbot increased from £40 ($A70) to £120 ($A200) when dealing with rodents, cockroaches and bedbugs.

It saw the number of call-outs drop dramatically which in turn saw a rise in the number of rodents spotted in the area.

From April to September 2019, there were 348 service requests compared to 704 requests for the same period the previous year.

"The Council's Pest Control Service received no complaints or requests to investigate any rodent problem at these premises or the general area but now the matter has been brought to our attention, following a social media post originally, Pest Control Officers have been asked to intervene with immediate effect," a Neath Port Talbot Council spokeswoman said.

"From photographs taken by the officers at the scene, it would appear that the premises owner has carried out a big clean-up since it was posted.

"The Council's Environmental Health Department will work with Pest Control to resolve any issues as soon as practicably possible."

This article originally appeared on The Sun

