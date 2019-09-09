‘Disgusting’: 20-week suspension call

Hudson Young of the Raiders has his hand in the face of Adam Pompey

Premiership winner Reni Maitua says if Hudson Young had tried to gouge one of his former teammates, the Canberra forward would have left the field in a body bag.

Young, 21, was seen with his hands on the face of Warriors' centre Adam Pompey in the 30th minute of the Raiders' loss on Saturday.

He was referred straight to the judiciary, and there have been calls for the Canberra second-rower to miss 20 weeks.

Maitua said that if such a sanction - close to the entirety of next season - was handed down, Canberra would be within their rights to kick him out of the club.

"I'm absolutely livid about this," Maitua told Fox Sports News. "I think it's disgusting, Brett Finch said it best. At first glance maybe he's trying to stop the try, but when he's gone for the second grab at the face, and his finger has gone into the eye.

"I'm lost for words. I think it's absolutely disgusting. He will get a long suspension and people are saying 20 weeks.

"So if this kid is suspended for 15 to 20 weeks, the Raiders won't be paying him. Who's going to pay his wages for something as stupid as that? He'll be on the next plane to England."

If found guilty, Young would be banned for the second time this season after he put his fingers in the eyes of Aiden Tolman and it led to Maitua saying that the forward was lucky he didn't play the game in years gone by.

"I don't want to talk about being the ex player, but if he tried doing that to Mark O'Meley or Willie Mason or Sonny Bill Williams, he would have left that field in a body bag.

"I'm surprised he was able to walk off that field, because I would've put a massive target on him.

"And I might be going in hard, but this is his second offence. What's going in your head to be thinking you can do something like that? He's achieved nothing in the game, he's a 21-year-old kid - have a bit of respect and get the rubbish out of the game.

"People look at our game and think, I don't want my kids to play that game if there's eye gouging."

While Young has come under fire, Pompey said on Instagram that he didn't feel anything.

"Nah your sweet brah," Pompey said.

"I honestly don't think anything is wrong with that bala.

"I didn't feel anything and I didn't know you even poked me in the eye."