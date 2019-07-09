‘Disgusting’: Fury at $140k kids’ party
When it comes to celebrating a child's first birthday, some parents go all out, decking a venue with life-size animals, a giant cake and a grazing table that never seems to end - after all, nothing is too much for their little one.
But some parents have questioned just how far is too far after a British boxer rented out an entire sports stadium for his child's lavish first birthday bash.
Amir Khan and his Instagram influencer wife Faryal Makhdoom spent a whopping $140,000 on their daughter Alayana's first birthday party, which featured a jungle-themed dance floor complete with hired "animal" dancers and suspended paper butterflies.
And while their daughter ate caviar-scented rusks and was spoiled with a designer taffeta gown, guests dined on a four-tiered birthday cake.
To help bring their "dream" to life, the couple called on Opulence Events and Enchanted by Syma, a London company that describes itself as "Luxury Event Planning & Design".
After Faryal posted a snap of her little girl's "Amazonian" birthday party on her Instagram, hundreds of her nearly one million followers left messages of congratulations and were in awe of the over-the-top party.
Many described it as "amazing" and "magical", however not all shared the same view, saying it was "too much" and "ridiculous".
"So stupid like you spent thousands of pounds on a party that people will forget by tomorrow but you could have just donated that to the poor," one Instagrammer posted.
"What a disgusting waste of money," another added.
Among them was Amir's outspoken father, Shah Khan, who also branded it "ridiculous".
Amir and his parents haven't spoken in six months, with Shah blaming his son's wife for their bitter fallout, labelling Faryal as controlling, according to The Sun.
Shah slammed his granddaughter's birthday party and told The Daily Mail he was neither invited to, nor did he approve of, the expensive function.
"An awful lot of money was spent on the party, and I feel it could have been better used. It seems a bit excessive to me," he said.
"Every parent wants the best for their kids but what Amir has spent is quite ridiculous."
Faryal appeared on British TV program Loose Women to defend and justify their lavish spending, saying: "I work really hard and so does my husband."
She also added the $140,000 "probably is about three per cent of what we do earn".
"Everyone's different, everyone has a budget," she said.
Amir, 30, has an estimated net worth of about $40.39 million that he gained mostly from fights, according to Bel-India. He also appeared on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!
Faryal - a model, YouTube blogger and make-up artist - is worth a reported $2.87 million.
The couple spent roughly $180,000 on their eldest daughter Lamaisha's second birthday in 2016, and Faryal explained she just wanted to give both her girls a special party.
"I think it was only fair because I did one for my oldest daughter," the 27-year-old told the Loose Women panel.
"I just wanted to do a big first birthday," Faryal said, "and for them to remember that their mum and dad threw them a wonderful day."
The famous couple aren't the only rich celebs to go all out for their kids' birthdays - Wayne Rooney was said to have installed a golf course into his garden for his son's sixth birthday, Kim Kardashian threw a festival for her daughter's big day and Beyonce hired an entire zoo for her little one's party.