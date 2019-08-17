‘Disgusting’ soft sentence for killer mum

The couple lived in Qatar before moving back to the UK. Picture: Facebook

THE devastated dad of twins drowned by their mother has slammed the "disgusting" soft sentence she received for the killings.

UK woman Samantha Ford killed 23-month-old Jake and Chloe on Boxing Day last year after her split from Steven Ford.

The 38-year-old killed her twins in the bath after losing her lavish Qatar lifestyle and was today sent to a secure hospital for 10 years.

However after the hearing, Mr Ford took to Twitter to slam the sentence and appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene.

"Time for Boris Johnson to step up and get a handle on tougher sentencing!" he wrote. "Ten years for killing my son and daughter and probably only serve five! Justice was not served today. I am devastated, disgusted and appalled! Please retweet. I want Boris Johnson to see this!"

Ford killed her kids to torment her estranged husband when she ended up in a "s***hole" in Margate, Kent, the court heard. Her life had spiralled into despair after splitting from her husband and returning to the UK from Qatar.

A court heard she was a materialistic person who "resented losing her good lifestyle". After Ford killed the "miracle" IVF twins she then drove into the back of a lorry without wearing a seatbelt.

A "hysterical" Ford told police, "Just let me die. I've killed my babies. I have had a breakdown. I would never hurt them … they are my miracle babies. It's all a dream."

She killed the toddlers out of "anger" at her estranged husband and was "fixated" on his suffering.

Mr Ford was in court on Friday and described her actions as the "ultimate punishment". "I'm in torment," he said. "The fact they are not alive because of me is the hardest part of all."

Ford denied murder but pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was locked up for 10 years.

She will serve the sentence in a psychiatric unit until she is well enough to be transferred to prison.

Ford told police she had "put them in the bath" and urged officers to head to her home in Westwood, near Margate on December 27 last year. Officers rushed to check on the twins but found them lifeless in bed. They had been drowned in the bath.

A note on the table written by Samantha read, "Please forgive my crazy mind". The court heard Ford killed her twins just 30 minutes after reassuring her parents they were safe with her.

"You knew it would devastate him and I'm sure that's one reason why you did it," Judge Andrew Edis QC said.

"You had killed the children within half an hour of their return to you by their grandparents. You killed them, dressed them, dried them and placed them back in their beds, their bodies facing away from each other towards the wall.

"You wrote the note and quickly left. The loss of these two young lives is a tragedy which will haunt their father and other members of two families for the rest of their lives. I accept it will also haunt you because you loved the children.

"You decided not to kill yourself and not to jump off the cliff, although that had been your plan. On your journey back from the cliff in your car you decided to drive in to the rear of a truck in a suicide attempt.

"This was very controlled behaviour and not impulsive or frenzied. You had been considering doing this for some time as your google searches demonstrated."

Consultant psychiatrist Philip Joseph told the court that Ford's poor mental health was a "significant contributory factor" in the killings. She was sentenced after further psychiatric assessments.

The court heard how the pair met in 2004 and in the early stages of their relationship Ford was "much more controlling" and "occasionally aggressive" to her husband.

They moved to Qatar in 2008 and spent most of their 10-year marriage living over there where she gave birth to the twins following IVF treatment.

But following their return to the UK last year, the relationship between the Fords broke down and they eventually split in November.

In subsequent messages between them, the court heard Samantha complained about returning to the UK. She said their "children are going to grow up in a miserable cold country" and that they were "destined to be a miserable family living in a s**thole".

Mr Ford, the managing director of an interior design firm, last month revealed he "lost the will to live". Today he told the court the pain is "indescribable".

"My two beautiful babies were healthy, bright and loving children who had everything to life for," he said. "I know this will be something I will never got over as long as I live. I'm completely helpless in this situation and I don't know what to do. In that moment my life had changed in a heartbeat."

