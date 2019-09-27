‘Disgusting’ toastie dividing the internet

If you're a fan of either the tinned spaghetti or baked beans toastie, this debate may fire you up.

WEDGED between two slices of Wonder White, sauce dropping from crust to crust, who would've thought this humble toasted sanga would cause such outrage?

But the tinned spaghetti jaffle - and its equally delicious counterpart the baked bean toastie - has ruffled a few feathers on social media, with foodies around the world saying they're "horrified" by the Aussie delicacy.

This humble toastie has got social media fired up.

The debate on whether this toastie should even exist has almost broken the internet, after Australian gamer Amber Wadham asked her legion of Twitter followers whether they preferred their toasties with baked beans or tinned spaghetti.

Cue the "horrified" reaction.

Instead of voting for their favourite, thousands of users questioned how this two-ingredient toastie even became a meal.

"How does Australia have this?" one person question on Twitter. "You people actually live upside down. Both are disgusting."

"Kindly set this on fire and never speak of it again. Both look disgusting," another added.

The 23-year-old, from Adelaide, Australia, was stunned when her tweet was shared all over the world by thousands who were "disgusted" by the jaffle.

"I eat them all the time, but they're particularly best when you're really hungry," she told Birmingham Live.

"I couldn't believe how many people had never heard of it.

"Of course it matters which beans and spaghetti you use - the beans have to be Heinz, and spaghetti jaffles taste best when they're SPC, an Australian brand, but others will do.

"You can use others, I suppose, but they're not authentic.

Baked Beans toasted sandwich has divided the internet. Picture: Taste

"I think the best part about a jaffle is that it's like a crunchy bowl for your fillings - with no extra mess to clean up.

"You can put cheese and coleslaw in it as well, if you want.

"That's what we call a Jaffle Raffle - you just go for it and hope it's good."

One journalist in the UK said the concept made her stomach turn.

"Personally that makes me vomit in my mouth," she wrote.

Ms Wadham, who has more than 110k followers on Twitter, said she uses cold Heinz Beanz or spaghetti sandwiched between two slices of white bread, before being squashed and cooked in a toasted sandwich maker - making it one of her favourite snacks.

"I honestly thought it was a normal snack - I had no idea that jaffles are only popular in Australia," she said.

"This isn't the first time I've had a tweet blow up, but it did make me smile how a simple sandwich could entertain thousands of people.

"I've even had a couple of angry Italians messaging me. They got very upsetti over some spaghetti."