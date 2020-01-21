Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dishwasher has been stolen from a house under construction – and the clumsy thief was caught on camera trying to wheel it down the street.
A dishwasher has been stolen from a house under construction – and the clumsy thief was caught on camera trying to wheel it down the street.
Crime

Dishwasher thief caught in the act

by Gabriel Polychronis
21st Jan 2020 7:54 PM

IMAGES of a thief wheeling a dishwasher down the street after allegedly stealing it from a house under construction, but this washed-up crook didn't make a clean getaway.

Three incomplete homes on Prince St, Wallaroo were broken into on Monday morning, and the suspect was caught in the act.

Wearing a hi-vis jacket and track pants, the suspect can be seen carrying the Veneto dishwasher on a trolley out of the side gate before heading on to the footpath.

Police have released CCTV footage of a thief wheeling a dishwasher down the street after allegedly stealing it from a house under construction on the Yorke Peninsula. Picture: SAPOL
Police have released CCTV footage of a thief wheeling a dishwasher down the street after allegedly stealing it from a house under construction on the Yorke Peninsula. Picture: SAPOL

The person then goes into a bit of a spin when the dishwasher falls off the trolley as it is wheeled down the kerb.

Police are hoping to track down the thief and anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

crime dishwasher police thief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nine decades and 34 world records later

        premium_icon Nine decades and 34 world records later

        Swimming An 80-year-old scrapbook tells the story of a young girl’s rise through the Scottish swimming ranks.

        SAY GOODBYE: Clipper crews farewelled in photos

        premium_icon SAY GOODBYE: Clipper crews farewelled in photos

        News Crowds turned out on Saturday to farewell the Clipper crews, at Coral Sea Marina...

        Small business could be key to Bowen’s healthcare system

        premium_icon Small business could be key to Bowen’s healthcare system

        Health Luring more allied health professionals to regional communities could help to...

        Clipper crews leave Whitsundays, head off on next leg

        premium_icon Clipper crews leave Whitsundays, head off on next leg

        News The Clipper fleet has departed the Whitsundays and is headed for China on the next...