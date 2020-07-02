Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Professional athletes from America’s top football league have been stunned by the sandwiches on offer at their hotels in Disney World.
Professional athletes from America’s top football league have been stunned by the sandwiches on offer at their hotels in Disney World.
Offbeat

Disney World’s $65 sandwich slammed

by Samantha Previte
2nd Jul 2020 2:03 PM

Fyre Festival 2.0?

America's Major League Soccer is set to hold a tournament next week inside a bubble-like atmosphere at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, but players on site are already complaining about their inclusive $65 lunch meals.

Toronto FC players Omar Gonzalez shared an image of a sandwich, banana and an unknown side on Wednesday, and the pictured meal did not appear to match up with the descriptions of the in-room lunch options, which are listed at $65.

Breakfast goes for $45, while dinner is worth $75.

"Yummm…," Gonzalez tweeted.

Teammate Eriz Zavaleta replied with a grimacing emoji and a photo of his "bourbon-glazed smoked Virginia ham and alpine Swiss cheese" that also did not seem to live up to expectations.

"Fyre festival. @MLS edition….," Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Fyre Festival was the brainchild of Billy McFarland, a 28-year-old fraudster who was sentenced to six years in prison and three years probation for wire fraud in relation to the Bahamas-based music festival that ended up a scam. Among the complaints of partygoers were the shoddy accommodations and lacklustre food - an image of an unappetising cheese sandwich went viral and brought widespread attention to the failed venture. McFarland was ordered to pay restitution of around $26 million.

A sandwich from the MLS is Back Tournament in the Disney Bubble. Picture: @_AIR_RIQ_/Twitter
A sandwich from the MLS is Back Tournament in the Disney Bubble. Picture: @_AIR_RIQ_/Twitter

 

The infamous Fyre Festival cheese sandwich. Picture: @trev4president/Twitter
The infamous Fyre Festival cheese sandwich. Picture: @trev4president/Twitter

"Nothing like a $65 sandwich to get the recovery going! Can't wait…," Toronto FC goalie Alexander Bono wrote.

According to ESPN, each MLS team in Disney has a "dedicated meal room, as well as access to one of the hotel's restaurants."

Players also could have food delivered, which might just end up becoming the go-to option.

But it appears food isn't the only issue at their new digs.

The soccer players' concerns are probably the least of the league's concerns after it announced Wednesday that six FC Dallas players had recently tested positive for the coronavirus and are isolating within a Disney hotel.

 

Originally published as Disney World's $65 sandwich slammed

disney world food

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        150+ players line up for hit of golf across week

        premium_icon 150+ players line up for hit of golf across week

        News Check out the latest results from Proserpine Golf Club.

        READY FOR RESUMES: 67+ jobs available in the Whitsundays

        premium_icon READY FOR RESUMES: 67+ jobs available in the Whitsundays

        Community Take a look at all the businesses across the region looking to hire.

        Mine death laws now in force as a ‘safety net’

        premium_icon Mine death laws now in force as a ‘safety net’

        Employment Mines Minister says he hopes the new laws will never have to be used.

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        Health Queensland Health has warned of an outbreak of Salmonella