A scene from the TV The Mandalorian, streaming now on Disney+. Picture: Disney.

A scene from the TV The Mandalorian, streaming now on Disney+. Picture: Disney.

The Force is still with Baby Yoda.

Though its season 2 premiere date isn't until October, Disney has officially announced that season three of the hit series The Mandalorian is currently in production.

Sources close to the project have confirmed to Variety that creator Jon Favreau has been "working on season three for a while," the art department has already been producing concepts for the show with Doug Chiang, Lucasfilms' vice president and executive creative director.

Season three of The Mandalorian is in production.

Another source confirmed that the production design department began working on season three on Monday, saying that they need "a huge lead time" on the project.

This news comes just after the second season wrapped its own production last month.

While not much is known about the upcoming season, it does seem that Rosario Dawson, former star of Netflix's Daredevil, will be playing Ashoka Tano - Anakin Skywalker's failed apprentice and hero from The Clone Wars. Dawson, however, hasn't given anything away.

"That's not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy," she said. "I'm very excited for that to be confirmed at some point."

Dawson was cagey on details.

The Mandalorian isn't the only project that Disney is planning to film in a galaxy far, far, away. The other projects include an untitled Obi-wan Kenobi show with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the famed Jedi master and the Cassian Andor show starring Diego Luna, as well as Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Disney's big Star Wars announcement