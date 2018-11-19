Menu
Disqualifed driver found in a closet

18th Nov 2018 3:24 PM

A man disqualified from driving until 2054 was charged with multiple offences, including police pursuits, after being arrested in Tweed Heads early Sunday morning.

Police from the Tweed-Byron Police District Target Action Group, along with the Dog Squad, attended a home on Railway Street at South Murwillumbah about 3.30am on Sunday morning.

Officers attended the house searching for a man who was wanted over an alleged pursuit in Tweed Heads in September.

A 27-year-old man was found inside the home hiding in a closet.

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with two outstanding arrests warrants and two counts of police pursuit.

The man, already disqualified until 2054, was also charged with two counts of drive whilst disqualified and common assault.

The local man was bail refused and was scheduled to appear in Tweed Head Local Court yesterday afternoon.

